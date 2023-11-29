Rivera takes over Commanders’ defense, just in time to face the Dolphins and their NFL-best offense

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera starts his new role calling the Washington Commanders’ defensive plays this weekend. What better test than the Miami Dolphins coming to town with the NFL’s best offense. It’ll be an adjustment for the veteran coach after firing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Rivera will delegate more responsibilities like looking out for coach’s challenges while he focuses on trying to fix the defense’s woes. Quarterback Sam Howell doesn’t expect the move to affect his dealings with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Howell and Bieniemy already have developed a strong rapport dating to offseason workouts.

