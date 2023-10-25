Rivera is considering making changes to the Commanders offensive line for the Eagles game

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera says he and his coaching staff are considering making changes to the Washington Commanders offensive line for their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sam Howell is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL this season with 40. The New York Giants sacked him six times last weekend. Personnel changes are possible for the unit that was remade in the offseason with the additions of tackle Andrew Wylie and center Nick Gates. Philadelphia has the second-most sacks in the league.

