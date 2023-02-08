Rivera: Howell goes into spring as Commanders’ starting QB

By ROB MAADDI and STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) gestures as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, on Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. Commanders coach Ron Rivera says Sam Howell will go into the 2023 season as the team's' starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

PHOENIX (AP) — Ron Rivera says Sam Howell will go into preparations for the 2023 season as the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback. Rivera said on AP’s Pro Football Podcast that Howell will have to earn the job to keep it. Washington drafted Howell in the fifth round last year out of North Carolina. He made his NFL debut in the regular-season finale after the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Howell threw and ran for a touchdown in beating the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a game Rivera said epitomizes what the team can do moving forward.

