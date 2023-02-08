Rivera: Howell goes into spring as Commanders’ starting QB

PHOENIX (AP) — Ron Rivera says Sam Howell will go into preparations for the 2023 season as the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback. Rivera said on AP’s Pro Football Podcast that Howell will have to earn the job to keep it. Washington drafted Howell in the fifth round last year out of North Carolina. He made his NFL debut in the regular-season finale after the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Howell threw and ran for a touchdown in beating the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a game Rivera said epitomizes what the team can do moving forward.

