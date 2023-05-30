River Plate unveils divisive statue of coach Marcelo Gallardo

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — River Plate’s tribute to one of its greatest coaches has become divisive since the seven-meter-tall statue of Marcelo Gallardo was unveiled. Exaggerated private parts on the statue and other alleged flaws have caused only 21% of more than 6,100 voters to say they liked it in an online poll. The statue was unveiled on Saturday at Estadio Monumental in honor of Gallardo. He won 14 trophies for River as a player, and 14 trophies as a coach, including two Copa Libertadores. Gallardo attended the event and laughed at the pronounced bulge in front of the pants. The sculptor says the exaggeration is intentional, as a symbol of courage, and no joke. River director Carlos Trillo says he’s heard the criticism and is willing to make adjustments.

