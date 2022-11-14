River Plate hires Demichelis as coach to replace Gallardo

By The Associated Press
Coach Marcelo Gallardo of River Plate talks to the crowd at the end of a local league soccer match against Rosario Central in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. This was Gallardo's last home match as the team's head coach, following his announcement that he is leaving River Plate at the end of the 2022 soccer season, after eight years and winning 14 titles. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello]

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis says he will replace Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate. The 41-year-old Demichelis has been running Bayern Munich reserves. Gallardo has won 14 titles including two Copa Libertadores. He’s stepping down after eight years in charge. Demichelis started his professional career at River in 2000. Three years later, he went to Bayern. There he won four Bundesligas. He was a defender for Argentina in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.