River Baldwin has 16 points, 11 rebounds as No. 3 NC State beats South Florida 66-54

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — River Baldwin had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aziaha James added 16 points, and No. 3 NC State beat South Florida 66-54 on Saturday night. Madison Hayes and Zoe Brooks both scored 12 for the Wolfpack. Brooks, coming off a triple-double, had seven rebounds and two assists. South Florida got 11 points from Romi Levy, and Carla Brito chipped in 10.

