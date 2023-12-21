Rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton draw 1-1 to launch Premier League’s hectic festive period

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League’s hectic festive schedule has been launched with a 1-1 draw between rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton. Danny Welbeck grabbed an 82nd-minute equalizer for Brighton at Selhurst Park. Welbeck was a second-half substitute. He rose to meet Pascal Gross’ inswinging cross with a looping header that found the top corner. That canceled out Jordan Ayew’s opener in the first minute of first-half stoppage time that arose from a mistake by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. It marked the start of a 13-day period in England’s top division when there is at least one match on all but two of the days.

