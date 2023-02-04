Rivals Crosby and Ovechkin relish being All-Star teammates

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin got to play together at NHL All-Star Weekend for the first time since 2018. Ovechkin set up Crosby for two goals in the lone game of the 3-on-3 tournament the Metropolitan Division got to play. The longtime rivals and respective captains of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals are no stranger to sharing the ice in the same uniform at this event. But with each star in his mid-30s Crosby and Ovechkin understand any All-Star trip could be their last. That made them soak in the event in South Florida a little more than earlier in their careers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.