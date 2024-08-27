Rivalry renewed: No. 19 Miami and Florida meet again, potentially adding to their heated history

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 19 Miami and Florida open their seasons in Gainesville on Saturday. The game will usher in a new chapter in a series that provided several instant classics and plenty of hard feelings over eight-plus decades. Many believe it should be an annual occurrence, a debate ignited every time they land on each other’s schedule. The matchup has been one-sided of late, with the Hurricanes winning seven of nine and 12 of 17. There’s little, if any, angst on tap for this one. Miami coach Mario Cristobal and Florida’s Billy Napier are friends who spent four years as offensive assistants together at Alabama under Nick Saban.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.