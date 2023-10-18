Rivalry games, travel demands are top concerns as ACC officials plan to tackle new scheduling format

SMU, Stanford and Cal are joining the Atlantic Coast Conference next year. The league’s expansion means a new scheduling format is needed for the 2024 football season. Schedules will be discussed at the league’s annual fall meetings in Charlotte this week. North Carolina coach Mack Brown and others are concerned about possibly losing rivalry games. Even if ACC officials attempt to protect such state rivalries as Miami-Florida State and Virginia-Virginia Tech, some painful decisions may be necessary in order to make room for league’s new members. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi is concerned new travel demands are the same for all schools.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.