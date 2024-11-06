Rivalry between BYU and Utah has added importance following Big 12 reunion

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 brought a reunion with BYU after 13 years apart. It also reinvigorated one of the nation’s fiercest, one that encompasses many sports. The Big 12 quickly designated the Holy War as one of four protected football rivalries in the league. BYU and Utah are guaranteed to meet annually for as long as both schools remain Big 12 members — starting on Saturday when the No. 9 Cougars visit the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Protecting this rivalry extends beyond football to sports like basketball and volleyball, where the Utes and Cougars meet twice during the regular season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.