Rittenhouse throws for 3TDs and Illinois State airs it out in win over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns and Illinois State beat Indiana State 31-19 for its fourth straight win. Indiana State scored first when Elijah Owens capped an opening drive that lasted 17-plays, 75-yards and spanned 9:19 running it in from the 1. Illinois State responded in similar fashion going 72 yards in 16 plays in nearly six minutes and getting on the board when when Rittenhouse threw 6 yards to Xavier Lloyd. The Redbirds took the lead for good when Rittenhouse threw an 84-yard touchdown to Daniel Sobkowicz with 10:07 left before halftime.

