Rittenhouse throws for 3 TDs to lead Illinois State to 31-7 win over Eastern Illinois.

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw three touchdown passes and Wenkers Wright ran for 150 yards as Illinois State defeated rival Eastern Illinois 31-7. The Panthers took the opening drive 73 yards before losing a fumble on the ISU 2. Rittenhouse capped a 12-play, 98-yard drive with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Sobkowicz. Pierce Holley threw an interception two plays later and Rittenhouse turned that into a 12-yard scoring pass to Xavier Loyd. Sobkowicz scored on a 5-yard reception to end a long drive for a 21-0 lead. MJ Flowers had a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter for the Panthers and finished with 117 yards on 19 carries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.