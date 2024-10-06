Rittenhouse, Sobkowicz lead Illinois State past Southern Illinois 45-10

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Daniel Sobkowicz caught one touchdown pass and threw another as Illinois State pulled away to beat in-state rival Southern Illinois 45-10 in a Missouri Valley Conference contest. Rittenhouse raced 36 yards to score the game’s opening touchdown, but the Salukis answered with a 93-yard, nine-play drive capped by a 10-yard run by Hunter Simmons early in the second quarter. The Redbirds took the lead for good when Rittenhouse hit Sobkowicz with a 38-yard pass and Ian Wagner kicked a 47-yard field goal to make it 17-7 at intermission.

