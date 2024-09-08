Rittenhouse accounts for 3 touchdowns and Illinois State holds off North Alabama 24-17

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse had a touchdown passing and two more on the ground, Wenkers Wright ran for 153 yards and Illinois State held on to defeat North Alabama 24-17. Rittenhouse had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mitch Bartol early in the first quarter and the quarterback added a 3-yard touchdown run early in the second as Illinois State built a 14-3 halftime lead. Rittenhouse’s 71-yard touchdown run gave the Redbirds a 21-10 lead in the third quarter and they led 24-10 entering the fourth. Ari Patu then rallied North Alabama, scoring on a 7-yard run that made it 24-17, then driving the Lions well into Illinois State territory on their final drive. The Lions reached the 24-yard line but Patu was forced into four incomplete passes.

