Risky plays expanding in popularity with varying degrees of success among ACC programs

Plays that once seemed in vogue only with the most daring college coaches such as going for it on fourth down or faking a punt in your own end seem to be expanding in popularity, while others, like kickoff and punt returns, seem less attractive. In the Atlantic Coast Conference, nine teams have converted at least 50% on third down and the league’s 14 teams have converted 55.3% of 235 fourth down tries. The team leading the way is Boston College, whose 25 fourth-down conversions are more than any other team has tried. Defensively, ACC teams allow a 46.8% conversion rate.

