Risk vs. reward as NHL teams assess Russian prospects at camp to dispel concerns entering draft

The NHL draft is later this week and there are a handful of Russian prospects who could be picked. There is always a higher risk with choosing a Russian player. NHL teams have no control over their prospect’s development and ice time in Russia and a pick could choose to stay home. Player agent Daniel Milstein and others brought the Russian players to a combine in Florida earlier this month so any NHL team could meet with them. The camp was held to dispel reservations over selecting Russians and boost their stock entering the draft this weekend.

