Risk vs. reward as NHL teams assess Russian prospects at camp to dispel concerns entering draft

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Matvei Michkov, center, adjusts his Philadelphia Flyers cap after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that top Flyers prospect Michkov is being released by KHL club SKA Saint Petersburg. The move is the first step toward Michkov joining the Flyers ahead of the schedule. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

The NHL draft is later this week and there are a handful of Russian prospects who could be picked. There is always a higher risk with choosing a Russian player. NHL teams have no control over their prospect’s development and ice time in Russia and a pick could choose to stay home. Player agent Daniel Milstein and others brought the Russian players to a combine in Florida earlier this month so any NHL team could meet with them. The camp was held to dispel reservations over selecting Russians and boost their stock entering the draft this weekend.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.