Rising US women’s wrestling program poised to challenge Japan for supremacy

PARIS (AP) — The United States has grown into a women’s wrestling powerhouse. The Americans won four medals in six weight classes in Tokyo and heads to Paris with a talented group of wrestlers, including 20-year-olds Kennedy Blades and Amit Elor. Blades defeated Tokyo silver medalist Adeline Gray in the U.S. Olympic trials. The team still features successful veterans Helen Maroulis, Sarah Hildebrandt, Dominique Parrish and Kayla Miracle. Maroulis seeks her third Olympic medal. Hildebrandt was a bronze medalist in Tokyo, And now, wrestling is the nation’s fastest-growing girls high school sport, meaning the Americans could soon reach Japan’s level.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.