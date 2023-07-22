Rising Chinese player Zheng to face Paolini in Palermo Open final aiming for 1st career title

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen will face local favorite Jasmine Paolini in the Palermo Open final aiming for the first title of her career. The second-seeded Zheng beat Mayar Sherif 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 after the fifth-seeded Paolini backed up her win over top-seeded Daria Kasatkina by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (6), 6-0 on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club. Paolini claimed her only WTA title at Portoroz, Slovenia, in 2021. At No. 26, Zheng is China’s top player, while Paolini is No. 52. A year ago, Zheng was No. 47.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.