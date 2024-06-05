Rising American canoe/kayak star Evy Leibfarth, 20, ready for second Olympic trip

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — American Evy Leibfarth will compete in three whitewater events in Paris. She finished 18th in canoe slalom and 12th in kayak slalom at the Tokyo Olympics when she was 17. Now 20, she’s excited to take a new level of maturity into the Olympics. She’s first American woman to qualify in three whitewater events at the Olympics. She believes the lessons learned from Tokyo have helped her prepare for the Paris Games. She will head into her second Olympics with her father, Lee Leibfarth, as her coach.

