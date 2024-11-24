Rishabh Pant becomes the most expensive cricket player in Indian Premier League history

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Rishabh Pant has become the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League after the wicketkeeper-batter was sold for $3.2 million to Lucknow Super Giants. The former Delhi Capitals captain overtook Shreyas Iyer, who went to Punjab Kings for $3.18 million on the first day of the cricket mega auction, which was held for the first time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Both players are likely to lead their franchises in the world’s richest domestic Twenty20 league which is set to start on March 14 next year with the final scheduled for May 25. The auction finishes Monday.

