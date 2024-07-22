Rise of women’s sports brings greater emphasis on maternity and parental needs

At the Olympics in France, a nursery will be available for athletes’ children in the Olympic village for the first time. Additionally, private rooms will be provided by organizers for nursing mothers. Olympic organizers are following a growing trend that has accompanied the rise of women’s sports globally: Accommodations for soon-to-be mothers and parents of young children. That includes things like paid maternity leave, help with child-care costs and even greater attention on the impact menstruation has on athletes.

