Rise of the Kraken leaves GM Ron Francis pleased, not satisfied after playoff run

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis and coach Dave Hakstol received an overwhelming message from their players as the team scattered following the end of its second season in existence, Getting to the playoffs and making a run was great and will go a long way in helping establish the Kraken in their hometown. But there was also a missed opportunity to do something really special with this season. Seattle’s management was still dealing with the mixed emotions that came with the Kraken’s unexpected playoff run and the disappointment when it ended earlier this week in a Game 7 loss to Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals.

