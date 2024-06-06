Rise in global transfers and fees demonstrate increasing options for women in soccer

One of the most striking signs of the global rise of women’s soccer is the growing international transfer market and the fees that club teams are shelling out for players. Case in point was the record transfer fee of $788,000 paid by National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Bay FC for Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji. The Orlando Pride acquired fellow Zambian Barbra Banda for a $740,000 fee. More international movement shows not only that players have more options, but that women’s clubs have more resources.

