Rise in ACL injuries in women’s soccer highlights gender inequality, UK report says

A U.K. parliament report says a rise in anterior cruciate ligament injuries in women’s soccer highlights “systemic gender inequality in sports.” The Women and Equalities Committee says there is a “lack of understanding of the health and physiological needs of women and girls across sport.” It cites a lack of footwear specifically designed for the needs of female soccer players as an area of concern and has called on the government to assemble a task force to address the issue.

