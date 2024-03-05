Rise in ACL injuries in women’s soccer highlights gender inequality, UK report says

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 16, 2023. A rise in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in women's soccer highlights “systemic gender inequality in sports,” a U.K. parliament report said Tuesday March 5, 2024. Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr suffered ACL damage in January. Other top stars Alexia Putellas, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson have also sustained ACL injuries in recent times. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Rycroft]

A U.K. parliament report says a rise in anterior cruciate ligament injuries in women’s soccer highlights “systemic gender inequality in sports.” The Women and Equalities Committee says there is a “lack of understanding of the health and physiological needs of women and girls across sport.” It cites a lack of footwear specifically designed for the needs of female soccer players as an area of concern and has called on the government to assemble a task force to address the issue.

