Riot police control crowd unrest at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riot police had to control crowd unrest during Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Betis. Trouble broke out in the away section at Old Trafford late in round-of-16 first-leg match which United won 4-1. Police wearing helmets and protective gear tried to control the situation and were involved in altercations with some of the traveling fans. They remained in place after the final whistle as the Betis supporters had to wait before being allowed to leave the stadium. It wasn’t immediately known if there were arrests or injuries.

