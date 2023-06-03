Rios, Stanford slam San Jose State 13-2 in regional opener

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Alberto Rios hit a grand slam to ignite a six-run third inning and top-seeded Stanford breezed to a 13-2 victory over San Jose State in the Stanford Regional. It was the only hit of the game for Rios, but it erased a 2-1 deficit and gave the Cardinal (39-16), ranked eighth in the coaches poll, the lead for good. Tommy Troy had three hits for Stanford, raising his average to .401. He had a two-run homer in the fifth, an RBI single in the 7th and scored three runs. Leadoff batter Eddie Park had three hits, including a solo homer in the first, driving in two runs and scoring four. No. 9 batter Owen Cobb had two hits, including an RBI double.

