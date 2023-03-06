Rios’ patience rewarded with record 11-RBI game for Stanford

It took until his third season for Alberto Rios to break into Stanford’s starting lineup. Days like Sunday will only help to keep him in the everyday lineup. He set the school record and tied the Pac-12 mark with 11 RBIs in a 24-9 win over Cal State Bakersfield. He called the feat ridiculous. Rios entered Sunday batting .343 with six RBIs this season. He starts this week batting .410 with a team-high 17 RBIs after he had two three-run homers, a pair of two-run singles and an RBI base hit during his 5-for-7 day.

