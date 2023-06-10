Riopelle’s clutch home run leads Florida to 5-4 win over South Carolina in super regional opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — BT Riopelle hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and Florida got two other home runs in a 5-4 victory over South Carolina in the weather-delayed opening game of the Gainesville Super Regional. After a 2-hour, 37-minute weather delay, South Carolina’s Will McGillis hit the second pitch of the game for a home run. Gavin Casas added an RBI-single for a 2-0 lead, but the Gators tied it in the bottom of the first on a two-out home run by Josh Rivera. Trailing 3-2 in the fifth inning, Florida tied it on a leadoff home run by Tyler Shelnut and went ahead in the sixth on Riopelle’s deep drive to straightaway center field.

