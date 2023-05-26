Riopelle slams 2 homers, Gators top Vandy 6-3 in SEC

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — BT Riopelle hit two home runs, including a grand slam, to lead top-seeded Florida to a 6-3 win over fourth-seeded Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament. Riopelle, who had a game-winning three-run home run in Wednesday’s win over Alabama, had a solo shot before his 13th home run of the year made it 6-2. Florida advances to a semifinal on Saturday, facing the winner of the Alabama-Vanderbilt loser-out game, which is Friday. Davis Diaz drove in two runs on a groundout in the top of the first and a single in the fifth that tied the game at 2 for Vanderbilt.

