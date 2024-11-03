Rio Takeda wins Toto Japan Classic after 6 sudden-death playoff holes for her first LPGA Tour win

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Rio Takeda of Japan won the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic in a playoff that lasted six sudden-death playoff holes, defeating Marina Alex of the United States. It was Takeda’s first victory on the LPGA Tour. Takeda had a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, edging Alex with par. The two were tied after 54 holes at 15-under 201. The tournament was restricted to 54 regulation holes after Saturday’s second round was washed out by rain.

