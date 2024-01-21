Rio Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton calls time on swimming career

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian gold medalist Mack Horton, who had an intense rivalry with China’s Sun Yang, announced his retirement from international swimming. The 27-year-old won gold in the 400-meter freestyle at the Rio Olympics in 2016. But six months out from the Paris Games, Horton says he no longer has the necessary motivation to continue. Perhaps better known for his advocacy of clean sport, Horton had particularly strong views on rival Sun Yang who he branded a “drug cheat” at the Rio Games.

