Rio de Janeiro state court removes the president of the Brazilian soccer confederation from office

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Rio de Janeiro state court has removed the president of the Brazilian soccer confederation from office because of irregularities in the proceedings that led to his election last year. Ednaldo Rodrigues first took the job as interim president in 2021 after predecessor Rogério Caboclo was suspended from office. He can still appeal the decision. Rodrigues’ term in office runs through 2026. The court’s ruling could ultimately lead FIFA to suspend the Brazilian soccer confederation and ban its teams, officials and referees from taking part in international games and events.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.