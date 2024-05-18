Rinus VeeKay’s early crash in Indy 500 qualifying puts Ed Carpenter’s team in scramble to repair car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rinus VeeKay’s challenging season continued Saturday when he crashed early in Indianapolis 500 qualifying. The 23-year-old Dutch driver limped away after his No. 21 Chevrolet wiggled going through the third turn on the 2.5-mile oval, spun hard into the wall and then hit the wall again in the fourth turn before coming to a stop on the front straightaway. VeeKay finished eighth in the season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida, but hasn’t finished higher than 14th in the three official races and one exhibition race since then. He’s in the final year of his contract with Ed Carpenter Racing.

