Rinus VeeKay overcomes early crash with final flourish to make Indianapolis 500 pole shootout

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rinus VeeKay and his Ed Carpenter Racing team scrambled to repair the No. 21 Chevrolet after an early crash in Indianapolis 500 qualifying Saturday and finished with a flourish to make Sunday’s pole shootout. The 23-year-old Dutch driver limped away from a hard crash on his first qualifying run and looked like he might start on the second to last row until rallying for a four-lap average 232.419 mph to finish 11th on his fourth and final attempt of the day. The top 12 drivers will compete for IndyCar’s most coveted pole.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.