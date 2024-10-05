Rintaro Nakano leads by 2 with a marathon finish awaiting at the rain-delayed Asia-Pacific Amateur

SHIZUOKA, Japan (AP) — Rintaro Nakano of Japan is ahead by two shots after three days of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. But there’s still a long way to go at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba. Rain and fog that delayed the start of the second round means Nakano finished only four holes of the third round Saturday before it was too dark to continue. He’s at 8-under par. But he’ll face 32 holes on Sunday. The winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur gets an invitation to the Masters and an exemption to the British Open next year at Royal Portrush. Wenyi Ding of China was two shots back.

