Riley, Moussa spark Florida A&M to 28-10 victory over Jackson State

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) passes the ball during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Riley returned the game’s opening kickoff 96 yards for a score, Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdowns, and Florida A&M beat Jackson State 28-10 in the Orange Blossom Classic. Moussa, who is the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, completed 11 of 21 passes for 146 yards. He had touchdown throws of 18 and 5 yards. The Rattlers scored at will in the first half before being held scoreless in the final two quarters.

