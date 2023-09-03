Riley, Moussa spark Florida A&M to 28-10 victory over Jackson State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Riley returned the game’s opening kickoff 96 yards for a score, Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdowns, and Florida A&M beat Jackson State 28-10 in the Orange Blossom Classic. Moussa, who is the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, completed 11 of 21 passes for 146 yards. He had touchdown throws of 18 and 5 yards. The Rattlers scored at will in the first half before being held scoreless in the final two quarters.

