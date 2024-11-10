Riley Leonard runs for 2 TDs, throws a TD pass and No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3

By CURT RALLO The Associated Press
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) jumps into the end zone over Florida State defensive back Shyheim Brown (1) as defensive back Kevin Knowles II (3) also defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard rushed for two touchdowns, passed for 215 yards and one touchdown and No. 10 Notre Dame heaped more misery onto Florida State by overpowering the Seminoles 52-3. Notre Dame (8-1) rolled up 453 yards of total offense while the defense had eight sacks and two additional tackles for loss. Notre Dame’s victory, the largest in a rivalry highlighted by down-to-the-wire finishes, evened the series at 6-6. On Leonard’s first touchdown, he broke to the left side and sprinted 34 yards, diving into the end zone. He sliced through the Florida State defense for a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

