Riley Leonard runs for 2 TDs, throws a TD pass and No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard rushed for two touchdowns, passed for 215 yards and one touchdown and No. 10 Notre Dame heaped more misery onto Florida State by overpowering the Seminoles 52-3. Notre Dame (8-1) rolled up 453 yards of total offense while the defense had eight sacks and two additional tackles for loss. Notre Dame’s victory, the largest in a rivalry highlighted by down-to-the-wire finishes, evened the series at 6-6. On Leonard’s first touchdown, he broke to the left side and sprinted 34 yards, diving into the end zone. He sliced through the Florida State defense for a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

