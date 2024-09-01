Riley Leonard displays poise, leadership in No. 7 Notre Dame’s 23-13 win over No. 20 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tied with Texas A&M late in the fourth quarter of his Notre Dame debut Saturday night, quarterback Riley Leonard had no doubt in his ability to lead the Fighting Irish to victory. “Everybody had all the confidence in the world that we were going to be able to go down there and score,” he said. “It was just a matter of when.” Leonard orchestrated an 8-play, 85-yard drive capped by a 21-yard touchdown run by Jeremiyah Love with 1:54 left and No. 7 Notre Dame beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13 in the opener for both teams.

