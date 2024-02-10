Riley Kugel scores 22, Florida dominates No. 12 Auburn 81-65 to strengthen NCAA tourney resume

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 22 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 20 and Florida beat No. 12 Auburn 81-65 to put itself in position to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years. The Gators (16-7, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) extended their home-winning streak against the slightly favored Tigers to 15 games and picked up their second Quad 1 victory in two weeks. This one came in surprising fashion. Florida dominated Auburn (19-5, 8-3) from the opening tip and — for a change — never let up. Johni Broome and K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 12 points apiece.

