Riley Kugel scores 20 points, Florida routs Arkansas 90-68 to end 3-game skid against Razorbacks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Reserve Riley Kugel scored 20 points to lead five in double figures, and Florida routed Arkansas 90-68 to end a three-game losing streak against the Razorbacks. Tyrese Samuel scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Florida (11-5, 1-2 SEC), which also ended a two-game skid after going 6-0 in December. Zyon Pullin added 15 points for the Gators. Will Richard chipped in 13 points and Walter Clayton Jr. had 11. Layden Blocker scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lead Arkansas (9-7, 0-3). Joseph Pinion’s 3 pulled Arkansas to 58-44, but they didn’t get closer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.