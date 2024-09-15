Riley Greene homers twice and surging Tigers top struggling Orioles 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat Baltimore 4-2 to take two of three from the Orioles. Greene hit a two-run homer with two outs in the third off Cade Povich and a solo drive in the eighth against Gregory Soto. Greene leads the Tigers with 23 homers. Detroit has won six of eight. Baltimore dropped its second straight series and scored just six runs in the three games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.