Rikuya Hoshino of Japan captures first European tour title by winning Qatar Masters

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rikuya Hoshino of Japan has captured his first European tour title by shooting 4-under 68 to win the Qatar Masters by a stroke. The 27-year-old Hoshino rolled in a par putt from 5 feet at the 18th hole and punched the air after holding off playing partner Ugo Coussard. The Frenchman made birdie at the last to finish alone in second place and leave Hoshino under pressure to make his final putt. Hoshino transferred his success on the Japan Golf Tour where he has won six times.

