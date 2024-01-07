Rigsby scores 18 as Oregon holds off Washington State 89-84

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brennan Rigsby hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 to help Oregon hold off Washington State 89-84. Rigsby made 7 of 9 shots for the Ducks (12-3, 4-0 Pac-12 Conference). Jermaine Couisnard finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Kario Oquendo scored 15 off the bench on 5-for-5 shooting, four from 3-point range. Jackson Shelstad pitched in with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Oregon has won five in a row. Freshman Myles Rice led the Cougars (10-5, 1-3) with 22 points and matched his season-high with seven assists.

