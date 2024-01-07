Rigsby scores 18 as Oregon holds off Washington State 89-84

By The Associated Press
Oregon forward Mookie Cook (11) passes the ball around Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ted S. Warren]

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brennan Rigsby hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 to help Oregon hold off Washington State 89-84. Rigsby made 7 of 9 shots for the Ducks (12-3, 4-0 Pac-12 Conference). Jermaine Couisnard finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Kario Oquendo scored 15 off the bench on 5-for-5 shooting, four from 3-point range. Jackson Shelstad pitched in with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Oregon has won five in a row. Freshman Myles Rice led the Cougars (10-5, 1-3) with 22 points and matched his season-high with seven assists.

