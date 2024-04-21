Rigoni, Stuver propel Austin to 1-0 victory over Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Emiliano Rigoni scored late in the second half and Brad Stuver finished with six saves to help Austin FC cool off the Houston Dynamo with a 1-0 victory. Rigoni scored for the first time this season — in the 88th minute — off CJ Fodrey’s first career assist. Fodrey, a 20-year-old forward, made his first start and appearance this season after playing 29 minutes in three appearances last season, his first in the league. Fodrey used his head to set up Rigoni’s left-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner of the net. Stuver notched his first clean sheet of the season for Austin (3-3-3). Steve Clark saved three shots for the Dynamo (4-3-1), who have allowed just eight goals through eight matches.

