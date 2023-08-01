Right tackle Colton McKivitz gains confidence after being given chance to start for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Colton McKivitz spent his first three seasons in the NFL bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster for the San Francisco 49ers with limited opportunity to play. Now McKivitz heads into Year 4 with a big role on one of the Super Bowl favorites, as the starting right tackle in a big change for a player who had been fighting just to stay in the league. McKivitz is in line to start after Mike McGlinchey left as a free agent in the offseason.

