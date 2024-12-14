Right-hander Yimi García and Blue Jays finalize $15 million, 2-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Yimi García and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $15 million, two-year contract. The 34-year-old was traded from Toronto to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. He had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners. He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall this year in 39 games and 39 innings.

