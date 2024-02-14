Right-hander Spencer Turnbull and Philadelphia Phillies finalize 1-year contract

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Spencer Turnbull and the Philadelphia Phillies have finalized a one-year contract. Turnbull was 1-4 with a 7.26 ERA in seven starts for Detroit last year. The 31-year-old had Tommy John surgery on July 29, 2021, and returned to a major league mound last April 1. He didn’t pitch after May 6 because of neck discomfort. Turnbull pitched a no-hitter at Seattle on May 18, 2021, his only complete game in 60 major league starts. A second-round draft pick by the Tigers in 2014, he was 12-29 with a 4.55 ERA in five seasons with Detroit.

