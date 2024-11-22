Right-hander Mason Thompson, coming off Tommy John surgery, agrees to 1-year deal with Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Injured reliever Mason Thompson and the Washington Nationals have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year contract for a salary of $770,000 while in the major leagues and $374,600 while in the minors. Teams had until 8 p.m. EST Friday to offer 2025 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. A right-hander who turns 27 in February, Thompson missed the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery on March 1. He also had Tommy John surgery in March 2015 when he was a junior at Round Rock High School in Round Rock, Texas.

