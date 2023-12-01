Right-hander Luis Severino and Mets finalize $13 million, 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE -New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. Free-agent pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Mets are finalizing a $13 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night, Nov. 29, 2023, because the team had not announced the deal.(AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin M. Cox]

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino and the New York Mets finalized a $13 million, one-year contract that moves the oft-injured right-hander across town from the Yankees. Severino can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses for starts. A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old right-hander went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance while earning $15 million in the option year of a contract that paid him $52.5 million over five seasons. He has spent his entire eight-year career in pinstripes, going 54-37 with a 3.79 ERA in 141 games, including 125 starts.

